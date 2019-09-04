NEW ALBANY -- Bobbie Roberson, 77, passed away Wednesday, September 04, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 7 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

