Calvin Roberson died Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born in "The Land of Hanging Grapes", his native Pontotoc Co on July 9, 1945, to the late Leroy and Laura Wardlaw Roberson. Calvin Roberson was educated in the public school of Pontotoc Co and graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1963. Always a proud American, Calvin enlisted in the US Air Force serving his country for 4 years A mischievous young lad with an inquisitive mind. Calvin had a lifelong love affair with everything Ole Miss and graduated from the Business School at the University of Mississippi with a degree in banking and Finance, later continuing his financial knowledge with a degree from LSU School of Banking. A man who knew how to transform dreams into financial reality, Calvin pursued a career in the Banking industry. Beginning at the Bank of Mississippi and culminating with a brilliant 33-year career with the People's Bank and Trust Company, (Renasant), Calvin's financial wizardry and his desire to encourage and empower people with financial support to realize their dreams became legendary. His jovial soul and mastery of the common touch and his love for the underdog endeared him to hundreds of banking customers over his distinguished career. He expressed genuine interest in his banking clients and became "family" to them. Calvin lived large and beautifully blended his professional knowledge with a unique perspective of his client's needs. Calvin loved sports and was involved with his children's activities as the grew up. He singularly raised his daughter and son and provided well their every need. He loved SEC sports and uncompromisingly followed the Rebels!! Community minded, Calvin was a member of the Lions Club and held other positions of leadership in the civic and economic development of this area. A longtime faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church, Calvin's love and mentor ship of his grandchildren brought him great satisfaction and joy. They were the "apple of his eye". A grave service will be held at 2:30 PM Thursday, Dec 30, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park in Verona Bro. David Smith and Bro. Eddie Wren will officiate. Visitation will be from Noon-2 pm on Thursday only at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. Calvin is survived by his children, Kelli Roberson Dufford (Josh), Joseph C. Roberson(Jessica), grandchildren Weston Phipps, Karson Phipps, Bailey Kennedy and Katelyn Roberson; his sister, Zoe Roberson Plunk; nieces, Laura Plunk and Lena Kappin; nephews, Kenan Plunk and Wesley Plunk. He was preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Laura Wardlaw Roberson; his twin daughters Andra' Carol and Anna Marie Roberson. Memorials may be made to the Ole Miss Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655, or to Harrisburg Baptist Church 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Sanctuary Hospice House PO BOX 2177, Tupelo, MS 38801
