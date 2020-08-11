OKOLONA -- Clara Roberson Dickerson, 91, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 11 AM at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS. Full obituary to follow.

