On April 4, 1944 Earline Hampton Roberson was born to the late Henry Hampton and Fannie Herron Hampton in Pontotoc, MS. At an early age, Earline professed her faith and hope in Christ as her Lord and Saviour. She became a member of Springville Missionary Baptist Church. Later in life, she moved her membership to East Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained a member until death. Earline was united in Holy Matrimony to Hermon L. Roberson on February 2, 1962, and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. To this union, five children were born- one daughter and four sons. She was affectionately known as Mama, Early, and Maw Maw. Earline loved her family, talking on the phone, watching Young & the Restless, and sewing. She also was an amazing cook and could bake some of the prettiest coconut and pineapple cakes you've ever seen. She took great pride in her flower bed and loved watering and pruning her favorite flowers, hibiscus and roses. Over the years she worked at several Pontotoc Industries-Keystone Automotive, Sunshine Nursing Home, Action Lane Furniture, and Smith & Nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather James A. Keys, her brothers, Raymond Hampton, Henry Hampton, Jr., Charles Keys, James Thomas Keys, and one sister, Elsie Keys Dobbs. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Hermon L. Roberson of Pontotoc MS; Five children: Billy R. Roberson of Ripley MS, Allison R. Maness of Pontotoc MS, William E. Roberson (Nestita) of Spring TX, Hermon Neal Roberson (Dewyantit) of Collierville TN, and Gerald L. Roberson (Marcina) of Glendale AZ; Four brothers: James A. Keys, Calvin Keys (Brenda), Johnny Keys all of Pontotoc MS, Kenneth Keys (Sylvia) of Athens TX; Five special sister-in-laws: Barbara Harris Hampton of Chicago IL, Earentine Vaughn, Florine Roberson, Maxcine Roberson, Rev. Martha Roberson all from Pontotoc MS; Two brother-in-laws: Elon B. Roberson of Tupelo MS and JB Roberson of Pontotoc MS; One aunt, Odell Bonaparte of Lincoln IL. She affectionately leaves 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins, and friends in her loving memory. Visitation walk through will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Private service will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Face masks required. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.