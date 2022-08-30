On April 4, 1941, in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, a baby boy was born to Johnny Mitchell Roberson and Christanna Ball Roberson. At an early age, Hermon professed his hope in Christ as his Lord and Savior. He became a member of Cherry Creek M.B. Church, where he remained until death. Hermon was united in marriage to Earline Hampton Roberson on February 2, 1962. They celebrated 60 years of marriage. To this union five children were born, one daughter and four sons. He was affectionately known as Paw Paw. Over the years, he worked at Progressive Shoe Shop, DeVille Furniture, and Sealy Home Furniture (Ellis Home Furniture). He was a skilled framer and could build anything. After retiring, Hermon was an avid gardener and could grow anything. He enjoyed the fresh air on his porch, riding his John Deere, and cutting his grass. He loved a manicured lawn. He leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Billy R. Roberson of Ripley, MS, Allison R. Maness of Pontotoc, MS, William E. Roberson (Nestita) of Spring, TX, Hermon Neal Roberson (Dewyanit) of Collierville, TN, and Gerald L. Roberson (Marcina) of Glendale, AZ; one sister, Earnestine Vaughn of Ecru, MS; two brothers, Elon B. Roberson of Tupelo, MS and JB Roberson of Pontotoc, MS; four sister in laws, Florine Roberson, Maxcine Roberson, Reverend Martha Roberson, all of Pontotoc, MS, and Barbara Harris Hampton of Chicago, IL; four brother in laws, Calvin Keys (Brenda), Johnny Keys, James A. Keys, all of Pontotoc, MS, and Kenneth Keys (Sylvia) of Athens, TX. He affectionately leaves 19 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in his loving memory. He was preceded in death by his wife, Earline H. Roberson; his parents, Johnny Mitchell and Christanna Roberson; father in law and mother in law, Henry Hampton and Fannie Hampton Keys; three brothers, Haywood Roberson, John (Bronk) Roberson, and MC Roberson; two sisters, Christine Green and Shelby Jean Bell. Visitation walk-thru will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Graveside service will be Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Interment will follow. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
