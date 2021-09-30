Jimmy Lee Roberson, 75, died Wednesday, September 29, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. He was born August 14, 1946, in Tippah County to James H. and Grace Roberson. He was retired from Masterbilt. He was in the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 3, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mark Jones officiating. Burial will be in Ingomar Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by one daughter: Megan Hanna (Billy) of Tupelo; one son: William H. Roberson (Brittany) of Etta; 4 sisters: Marilyn Hugger (Ray) of Salem, OR., Brenda Clements (Keith) of Las Vegas, NV., Janice Creely (John) of Lewisville, TX., and Janie Wall of Walnut, MS.; 2 brothers: Ronnie Wolfe (Nina) of Germantown, TN., and George Roberson (Conny) of New Albany; and 1 grandchild: Garrett Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister: Barbara Staggs; and 1 brother: Joe Black Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 3, at United. In honor of Mr. Roberson's service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the Marine Corps flag during his visitation and service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
