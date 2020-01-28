ASHLAND, MS -- Floyd Roberson, Jr., 86, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Ashland Health and Rehab. in Ashland, MS. Services will be on Wednesday January 29, 2020 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday January 29, 2020 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery.

