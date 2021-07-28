Christopher Michael Roberson, II, Kyler for short (his inside Joke), 18 passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Smithville. Kyler graced the world on May 15, 2003 in Amory, the proud baby boy of Deana Mask Roberson and Christopher Michael Roberson, I. Kyler had an enormously positive outlook on life, always saying "he was living his best life" Kyler was all about people and a crowd. Never meeting a stranger, Kyler loved everyone, no matter an individual's background or their walk of life, making a positive impact on everyone he met. In a crowd, it was undeniable that he was the life of the party, loved to make others smile and had friends everywhere. More than anything he loved his family. Kyler made it his life's mission to aggravate his sisters and to be the best uncle to Aubrey Karoline and Jon Reece. Next to his mom, AK was his biggest fan. Kyler also loved all types of farm animals and being on the farm and horse riding with his dad. He loved clothes, boots and shoes, playing basketball and talking smack on and off the court. Music was his go to therapy, especially older country and Elvis. However, Kyler was known to bump Young Boy and Tupac and tease his mom about not knowing anything about rap. Kyler was a hard worker, putting up fences, helping with home remodels and recently tried his hand in auto mechanics. Even larger than his personality, was his heart. He was a loyal friend to so many and would share anything he had with his friends. He frequently helped his elderly neighbors, and one told his mom that he never knew what kind of animal Kyler come home him, whether it be a duck, chicken, goose, goat, or mule. Saturday morning, he was seen by a neighbor picking flowers for his friend's grandmother's birthday. A respectful man, he was always looking out for the needs of his family, especially his mom and sisters. His sisters frequently joked Kyler that he was the favorite child, he never disagreed with that. Kyler left this world way too soon, but instilled greatness in all who knew him. Everyone will have a special memory that will never be forgotten, but more importantly, Kyler would want us all to keep on "living your best life." Kyler is survived by his mother, Deana Roberson, Smithville; father, Chris Roberson (Cherylann), Aberdeen; sisters, Kelsea Roberson (Dru), Becker and Karlea Roberson, Smithville; grandmothers, Susan Mask, Smithville and Yolanda Boland, Nettleton; niece and nephew, Aubrey Karoline and Jon Reese; special aunt, Carolyn Mask, Smithville; aunts, Lynn Hyde (Nathaniel), Corinth and Bridgett Betts, Amory; stepbrothers, Joey and Marlon Densmore. He is preceded in death by grandfathers, James Mask and Terry Roberson; special uncle, Billy Mask. Funeral Services will be held at 4 PM on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Smithville Seminole Dome with Bro. Chad O'Brian, Bro. Chris Moody officiating and a special guest speaker, Andrew Moody. Pallbearers will be Dalton McDonald, Taylor Williams, Blake Williams, Bo Harlow, Noah Edwards, Seth Young, Dayton Hipps, Fabian Sproulls, Hunter Armstrong, Pearson Duke, and Noah Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be the Smithville High School Class of 2022 and the Seminole Basketball Team. Visitation will be Wednesday evening at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home from 5-8 PM. Kyler will lie in state at the Smithville Seminole Dome on Thursday from 2 pm until service time at 4. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
