Paul Tillman "Hut" Roberson, 64, resident of Walnut, departed this life Thursday morning, October 1, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of "Hut" will be at 11 AM Saturday, October 3 at County Line Baptist Church with Bro. David Sheppard officiating. Personal Reflections will be given by Bro. Ronnie Caldwell and Bro. Titus Mathis. Burial will follow in the Campground Cemetery near Walnut. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. "Hut" was born July 26, 1956 in Ripley, the son of the late J.T. and Elva Bass Roberson. He attended Walnut High School and was married January 3, 1989 to his "woman", Lamanda Rogers Roberson who survives. Hut was employed as a carpenter and painter for over 40 years before retiring. A member of County Line Baptist Church, Hut was blessed with a large and loving family that he adored. He will be remembered by many for his love of snake hunting, riding back roads while listening to rock & roll music and recreational activities. He will also be remembered for his dislikes- anything FORD and The Beatles. A true Southern character who loved his family and life to the fullest, Hut enjoyed playing drums, watching westerns and racing ( the faster the better) on television. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 4 PM Friday, October 2 and will continue until service time Saturday at County Line Baptist Church. In addition to his "woman"of 31 years, survivors include his "Gals", Ashley Wilbanks (L.R. Crum), Paula Thrasher (Timothy) and Amber Roberson, all of Walnut, Cristy Gibens (Dustin) of Dumas and Danielle Mott (Evan) of Middleton, TN, one sister, Margaret Wilbanks of Walnut, one brother, Trent Roberson (Linda) of Walnut, seven grandchildren, Larry Joe Mullins, Samantha Johnson, Drake and Daxton Gibens, Baylee Thrasher, Caitley and Dallas Mott, his soon to be eighth grandchild, Chance Mott and a host of special nieces, nephews and family. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin Wilbanks and two brothers," Big Lou" Roberson and Danny Neal Roberson. "WOMAN - YOU GALS BETTER NOT BE FUSSING AND FIGHTING" The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Roberson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
