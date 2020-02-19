SARASOTA, FL -- Shannon Roberson, 43, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home in Sarasota, FL. Services will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 am at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 am until service time at 11 am at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

