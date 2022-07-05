Robert Doyle “Bob” Ferrell passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home in Pass Christian, Mississippi, after an extended illness. He was 63 years old.
Bob is survived by his parents, Doyle W. Ferrell and Jean Ferrell, of Gallatin, Tennessee; son John (Lindsey) Ferrell and daughter Katey Ruth (Tyler) Turner, both of Booneville, Mississippi; grandchildren Heath, Heidi Kate and Hadley Turner and Ryleigh Jean Ferrell, also of Booneville; sisters Anita (Steven) Stevens of Northglenn, Colorado, and Liz Ferrell of Gallatin, Tennessee; nephew and niece Brian and Lindsey Stevens, of Northglenn, Colorado; Sherry Mathis Ferrell, mother of his children; and special friend Jennifer Jeffrey, with whom he shared the latter part of his life.
Bob was born in Forest, Mississippi, but claimed Belmont, Mississippi, and Booneville, Mississippi, as his hometowns, graduating from Booneville High School in 1977. He worked most of his adult life in construction, particularly in the design and building of bridges along Mississippi’s highways, until retiring for health reasons in 2011.
After retirement Bob lived for several years in Northglenn, Colorado, and visited family in Tennessee and Mississippi whenever possible. Early in 2022 he returned to his home state of Mississippi to live in Pass Christian with Ms. Jeffrey, where she and the other friends he had made in that area gave him a new lease on life.
Bob loved football and golf, and was a devout Mississippi State fan. He had a deep love for music and enjoyed having “listening parties” with those closest to him. He was an excellent and innovative cook. He had a soft spot for animals, underdogs and people marginalized by society. He had a great and generous heart, a valiant warrior’s spirit, a keen mind and quick wit, and hard-earned wisdom. He was a source of unyielding support and encouragement for countless friends over the years. He became a Christian at an early age and was a member of the Methodist Church. His faith caused him to be a passionate advocate for social justice, equality, and inclusion for all.
A great lover of animals, Bob requested that his obituary include mention that he is also survived by his beloved Shih Tzu, GloBug, and step-dog Xander, a Boston terrier.
Those wishing to honor Bob’s memory in a tangible way may contribute to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), to The Nature Conservancy (www.nature.org/en-us/), or to a local no-kill animal shelter or animal rescue organization of the donor’s choice.
The family will hold a service in celebration of Bob’s life in Booneville, Mississippi, in the near future, at a time and location to be determined.
