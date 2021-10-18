Robert Harlan (Bob) Adkerson, September 22, 1948 – October 9, 2021.
Bob Adkerson, a long-time resident of Kosciusko, Mississippi, passed away surrounded by family at his home on October 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer diagnosed early in 2021. He was 73.
Bob was born on September 22, 1948, in Brownsville, Tennessee, to parents J.W. and Lois Thornley Adkerson.
Bob’s father was a Navy Seabee in World War II and married his mother between tours of duty in the South Pacific. After the War, Bob’s father became a manager for a regional dry goods department store chain. The family moved frequently originally living in Ripley, Tennessee, and then in Corinth, Kosciusko (where Bob started grammar school), Camden Arkansas, Brookhaven and Tupelo before returning to Kosciusko for Bob’s junior year in high school, when his parents purchased the Smart Shop clothing store on the Kosciusko Square.
Bob and his older brother Richard were extremely close growing up when they enjoyed playing baseball and football. Their family was active in church and community activities.
His grandparents, Carl Jackson and Daisy Caldwell Adkerson and William Richard and Irene Anthony Thornley, were farmers in Lauderdale County, Tennessee. Bob enjoyed frequent visits over the years to family in Tennessee.
Bob graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1966 and entered the University of Mississippi. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 – 1972 before returning to Ole Miss and graduating in 1973.
After graduation, Bob worked in the retail clothing business in the Southeast Region before returning to Kosciusko to work with his mother in the family business after his father’s death.
Bob began working with nursing homes in 1995. His kindness and compassion for others touched the lives of many. In 2013, he retired as a Regional Director for Legacy Management.
Bob married his beloved wife, Janet in 1999. Following the death of Bob’s mother in 2002, Bob and Janet moved into the family home in Dogwood Hills. Their lives together were filled with love and joy.
Bob was devoted to his two sons, Jeff and Paul, and Jeff’s daughters, Emily and Lauren. He enjoyed his extended family and played golf regularly with friends.
Bob is survived by his wife Janet Adkerson; two sons Jeff Adkerson (Amy) and Paul Adkerson; three stepsons Wesley Riley (Mary Ann), Chad Riley (Cameron) and Justin Riley (Chelsea); five grandchildren Emily and Lauren Adkerson and step grandchildren Nora, Liza and River Riley; his brother Richard; three nephews Clark Adkerson (Yanira), Tyler Adkerson (Heather) and Ryan Adkerson and two great nieces, Reese and Cora Adkerson. He is preceded in death by his parents J.W. and Lois Thornley Adkerson.
Bob had a strong Faith. He was a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church where funeral services were held October 11, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.