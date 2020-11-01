Van Vleet--Robert Oren Kendall, 81, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at NMMC. He was born November 21, 1938 in Houston to the late Russell Lee Kendall and Annie Lee Gregory Kendall. Bob was a beloved member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Houston, MS. He was a truck driver for years and enjoyed telling a good story, spending time with friends and family, playing his bass, hunting, fishing and car racing. He is survived by three sons, Robert Eugene Kendall of Vicksburg, Ronnie Dwayne Kendall of Saltillo and Ryan Wilson Kendall of Jacksonville, FL; a daughter, Robin Leeanne Kendall of Missoula, MT; two grandchildren, Jack Tallman Williams and Benjamin Tallman Williams; a sister, Lynn Evans (Jim) of Dallas, TX; a neice, Kendra Evans and a nephew, Trey Evans. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Ruth Wilson Kendall and his parents. A Mass of the Resurrection and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Father Tim Murphy will officiate on the selected date and time.Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.