Ann Roberts went to her final resting place on August 12, 2020. She was born December 26, 1927 to Oscar and Odell Garrison. She was married to Wayne Roberts for 70 years. Mrs. Roberts was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and a retired beautician. She loved her family and spending time with them every chance she had. Reading her Bible and listening to Gospel tracks were among her favorite pastimes. Mrs. Roberts loved her Lord and wanted to witness to all that she could, including the shoppers at Wal-Mart, which was one place that she loved to visit. A graveside service will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church at 11:30 am, on August 14, 2020 with Bro. Mike Baker officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Mrs. Roberts is survived by her three children; Kathy Roberts Pardue (Gary), Bobby Roberts (Frankie), and Larry Roberts (Sharon), four grandchildren; Blake Roberts, Emily Forman (Clay), Hanna Basil (Tyler), and Molly Pardue, three great grandchildren; Carrie Clayton Forman, Kenley Ann Basil, and Wesley James Forman. She is preceded by her parents, her husband, and her four brothers and three sisters. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
