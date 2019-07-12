Barbara Ann Roberts, 65, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at her home. She was born May 12, 1954 in Itawamba County to Wesley and Sara Elizabeth Lowder. She graduated from IAHS and ICC with her Nursing Degree. She was a registered nurse for 16 years at North MS Medical Center. She was a member of Mantachie Church of Christ. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and she loved watching bird, especially hummingbirds. Services will be 2 PM Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Cox and Rev. Jerry Self officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Michael Dale Roberts, Sr. of Mantachie; her son, Michael Dale Roberts, Jr. (Tiffany) of Mantachie; her daughter, Jennifer Roberts Aderholt (Steve) of Mantachie; her sisters, Blanch Rainwater of Tupelo, Mary Sandlin (Larry) of Amory, Linda Jones of Kentucky, Kathryn Lowder of Verona, Ruby Clark (Keith) of Florida and Brenda Lindley (Bobby Joe) of Saltillo; 7 grandchildren, A.J. Walker, Sara Roberts, Kimberli Walker, C.J. Walker, Rachel Roberts, April Hendrix and Morgan Bowden; 3 great-grandchildren, Haley Hendrix, Josh Hendrix, Jr. and Alexa-Rose Gracia; 1 great-great-grandchild, Merlin Kennedy; a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Dewey Lowder, Gladys Sanchez and Esker Lowder. Pallbearers will be Thomas Hendrix, Jesse Hawkins, David Elrod, Larry Betts, Roger Lidtke, Eric Barrett, Jay Criddle and Mike Roy. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rob Roy and Darrius Cox. Visitation will be 4 - 7 Saturday and 1 - 2 Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maywood Christian Camp -700 Maywood Camp Road - Hamilton, AL 35570. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
