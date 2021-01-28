Lola Bernice Roberts, 89, left this world to be with her Savior on Friday, January 22, 2021. Bernice retired from NMMC after 22 years as a nursing assistant. She was a member of East Mount Zion Baptist Church. Services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in East Mount Zion Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Brian Roberts; daughter, Pam Roberts (Gary Aultman); son-in-law, Jimmy and Melody Michael; grandchildren, Andy Roberts, Alan (Jodie) Roberts, Jordan Roberts (Brandon), Will Roberts, Harleigh Roberts, Jason (Vicky) Michael, Justin Michael; (13) great-grandchildren; (1) great-great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Vince Aguilar; hos t of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Roberts; parents, Artie and LL Hill; daughter, Christy Michael; grandchild, Jeff Michael; siblings, Betty Aguilar and Charlie Hill. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
