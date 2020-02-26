Billy N. Roberts, 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the NMMC. Billy was a 1949 graduate of Wheeler High School. He loved going to ballgames, watching all sports on television, and doing yard work. He served in the United States Air Force for twenty one years and nine months before retiring. He retired from Bryan-Rogers after 25 years of service and owned Stitch and Save Fabric Store in Baldwyn. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He was an active deacon for over 50 years. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bob Cossey and Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in Booneville City Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 69 1/2 years, Betty E. Roberts of Booneville; four daughters, Becky Wescoat (Charlie) of St. Louis, MO., Brenda Barron (Dean) of Clarksville, TN., Belinda Honeycutt (David) of Pensacola, FL and Beverly Hickey (Kenneth) of New Albany; twelve grandchildren, Jason Wescoat (Jenny), Masha Kinley, Sara Wescoat, Chris Wescoat (Kayla), Laura Beth Barron, Keeton Barron (Rebecca), Kevin Barron (Anna), Luke Cockrell (Savannah), Marc Cockrell and Timothy Cockrell (Deavon), Kyle Hickey, Kurt Hickey (Meghan); sixteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Valcour Mullinix Roberts; brother, Leland Roberts and a sister, Nona Wayne Lytal. His grandchildren will serve as his pallbearers. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church Bed Ministry, 399 Hwy 30 West, Baldwyn, MS, 38824 or the Wounded Warrior Project, Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8541. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
