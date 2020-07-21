Lela Carolyn Roberts Roberts, 90, passed away on Monday, July 20. 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born July 23, 1929 in Union County to the late Woodie Erschell and Linda Greer Roberts. She was a homemaker and had worked at Sherman Shirt Factory. She loved attending and watching any sports in which her grandchildren or great grandchildren participated. She enjoyed coloring and Word-Find puzzles. She was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 4:00p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Ellistown Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. Burial will be at Ellistown Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by a daughter, Linda May Roberts; a son Bennie Ray Roberts; a daughter-in-law, Jean Harper Roberts, all of Blue Springs; two sisters, Joan Roberts Fox of Sorrento, FL and Mabel Roberts Rakestraw (Benny) of New Albany; a brother, Dean Roberts (Jean) of Germantown, TN; four grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, E. L. Roberts; a son, Gary Dwight Roberts; two sisters, Jean Roberts Herring and Elizabeth Roberts Clayton; and four brothers, Richard Roberts, Hoyle Roberts, Lynwood Roberts and Gerald Roberts. Pallbearers will be Kevin Roberts, Marty Roberts, Tim Hatcher, Rusty Wilkinson, Kye Roberts, Hunter Hatcher, Josh Whitenton, Zane Wilkinson, Joel Wilkinson and Heath Wilkinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Leslie Hatcher, Natalie Hatcher, Lacretia Wilkinson, Carrie Wilkinson, Michelle Roberts, Bella Roberts, Bebe Roberts, Lauren Jane Whitenton, Eliza Whitenton and Sadie Roberts. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2:00p.m. until service time at Ellistown Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
79°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 21, 2020 @ 5:54 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.