Roberts, Charles

At 6:48 pm on December 25th, 2020, Charles William “Chuck” Roberts took the hand of Jesus, to make a new life of glory with our Great Redeemer. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death. He was 86 years old.
Funeral services for Mr. Roberts will be 12:00 Noon Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Dr. Scott Thompson and Reverend Jim Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens with Full Military Honors, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Wednesday from 10:30 A.M. until service time.
Mr. Roberts was born on September 5, 1934 in Prentiss County, Mississippi and was the last surviving sibling of seven. He joined the U.S. Army on February 4, 1954 in Memphis, Tennessee at age 19. He completed his education in the military and served as a food service specialist, executive chef, administrative specialist and manager. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1975 after 22 years of honorable service at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas as a Master Sergeant (E-8). He served our country honorably in both Korea and as a Veteran during the Vietnam War. He was the recipient of numerous awards to include the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) with two oak leaf clusters and was recognized for professionalism and excellence in food service receiving two Philip A. Connelly Awards for best dining facility in the U.S. Army. He is also accredited with developing the ala carte line in Army dining halls. After retiring from the Army, he went to work in the private sector as a government contractor in Dothan, Alabama. He officially retired in 1993 to spend more time with family, friends, and to focus on fishing with his close friend the late Don Hughes of more than 40+ years. He enjoyed singing in the choir, serving as a trustee and member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, watching western TV shows, Auburn football and being a member of Ozark Masonic Lodge 349.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Sharon K. Roberts and his three children: Felecia Starr Bowman of Ozark, Alabama; Chuck Roberts Jr. (Mercy) of Downey, California; LaShana Roberts of Ariton, Alabama. His grandchildren include Christopher Roberts (Rachelle), Andrew Roberts (Erin), Morgan Hammock (Scott), William Matthew Gearhart, William and Tyler Roberts. Great grandchildren include Hannah Rose Roberts, Kaydyn Burkley Roberts, Cody Micheal Roberts, Penelope Lane Roberts, Raleigh Roberts, Hughes and Hayes Hammock along with numerous nieces and nephews. Special friends: Brother Terrell Andrews, Cecil Simmons and Bruce Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Annie Mae Roberts and his siblings: Ernest Roberts, Rubel Roberts, Clara Mae Allen, Emmie Tarpley, Henry Gurland Roberts and Glen Roberts, and special friend, Don Hughes.
Pallbearers include Andrew Roberts, Dr. Richard Scott Hammock, Dennis Bowman, Logan Webb, Patrick Webb and Jeff Friend. Honorary pallbearer is William Matthew Gearhart.
Special thanks to Dr. Roland Spedale who helped care for Chuck for over 20 years, Dr. Scott Hammock, Sherry Johnson and Dale Medical Center Community Hospice.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in his memory to Ridgecrest Baptist Church Building Fund, 1971 Deese Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.