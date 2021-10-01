Chasity Lynn Roberts, 17, died Thursday, September 30, in New Albany. She was born November 21, 2003, in New Albany to Gerald and Ginger Roberts. She was a member of Anchor Holds Church. She was a senior at New Albany High School and worked part-time at George's. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Sanders officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her father: Gerald Roberts; her mother: Ginger Howell; 3 sisters: Sabrina Roberts, Chloe Jones, and Kristen Sanders; 4 brothers: Hunter Howell, Ethan Jones, Riley Roberts, and Aiden Roberts; her boy-friend: Micheal Jones; her step-father: Steve Howell; and her step-mother: Wendi Roberts. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
