Danny Lynn "Snake" Roberts, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home. He was born March 25, 1953 in New Albany to Lloyd Esque Roberts and Christine Edith Ashby Roberts. He retired from Clark Beverage and drove for Kraft Foods. He enjoyed going to yard sales. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial will be at Snyder Cemetery. United Funeral Service will be in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Bridgette Phillips Roberts; four daughters, Odesta Jordan, Amber Dowdy, Kammylyn Woxen and Tammy Phillips; three sons, Daniel Blake Roberts, Kevin Sherman and Shawn Phillips; one sister, Cynthia Reed (James); four brothers, Sandy Roberts (Karen), Larry Roberts, James Roberts (Rosie), Bradley Roberts (Lynn); a sister-in-law, Pattie Roberts and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Linda Henry and Beverly Clifton; a brother, Elton Roberts; and a sister-in-law, Janice Roberts. Pallbearers will be Daniel Roberts, Kevin Roberts, Shawn Phillips, Jeremy Clifton, Terry Roberts, and Sam Roberts. Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
