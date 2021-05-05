Dawn Sanders Roberts, age 85, of Sulligent, AL passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, AL. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3:00pm at Sulligent First Baptist Church. Bro. Jeff Chaffin to officiate. Burial to follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the funeral service from 2:00pm until 3:00pm. Dawn was born on June 9, 1935 in Monroe County, MS to the late Jesse Sanders and the late Ludie Rollins. She graduated from Amory High School and later attended Memphis Business School. She was the owner of Western Auto in Sulligent for many years. She was also the pianist at Sulligent First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for years and sang in the choir. She was an avid reader, loved her family and spending time at Smith Lake. She enjoyed traveling and previously enjoyed skiing. Survived By: Sons: Tim Roberts (Dannielle), Sulligent, AL Terry Roberts (Bobbi), Vernon, AL Brother: Jerry Sanders, Arrington, TN Sister: Jan Anderson, Memphis, TN Grandchildren: Jordan Ray (Noah), Hoover, AL Brennon Roberts (Caroline), Sulligent, AL Briggs Roberts (Anna Kay), Tuscaloosa, AL Kinsley Blaylock (Luke), Greenwood Springs, MS Great Grandchildren: Hadley and Judah Ray, Beckham Roberts and Archer Roberts Preceded in Death by: Parents: Jesse and Ludie Sanders Husband: Richard T. Roberts
