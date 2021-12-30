W. DEAN ROBERTS, 88, of Germantown, TN passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2021 after a long battle with prostate cancer. Visitation will be Saturday, January 8, at 1 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, Olive Branch, MS. The memorial service celebrating Dean's life will follow at 2 pm. Dean was born December 1, 1933 in Blue Springs, MS to Woodie and Linda Greer Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers: Richard, Gerald, Hoyle and Lynwood Roberts, and three sisters: Carolyn Roberts, Elizabeth Roberts Clayton, and Dean's twin, Jean Roberts Herring. Dean is survived by Jean Jones Roberts, his wife of 53 years and his children: Deana Roberts of Collierville, TN; Donna Roberts Davis (Johnny) of Moscow, TN; and Norris Dean Roberts (Judy) of Slayden, MS. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Clay Joyner, Christy Joyner McDonald, Brad Hudson, Scott, Chris, and Shana Roberts, and Riley and Dylan Neal. He also leaves ten great-grandchildren: Trey and Natalie Joyner, Hunter and Kayla Roberts, Tenley and Brooklyn Roberts, Jude, Micah, Amos and Ezra Roberts; and one great-great-grandson Travis Roberts. Dean is survived by sisters: Joan Roberts Fox of Leesburg, FL, and Mabel Roberts Rakestraw (Benny) of New Albany, MS; sisters-in-law Betty Rakestraw Roberts of Youngstown, FL, Nell Hollis Roberts of Blue Springs, MS, and Betty Wade Roberts of Belden, MS. In addition to his 48-year career with the BNSF (formerly Frisco) Railroad, Dean enjoyed working his farm at Blue Springs, MS, growing cotton, corn, soybeans, or raising cattle. Some of his happiest times were spent taking care of his land. He grew up during hard times, yet he cherished his upbringing and loved telling his children and grandchildren stories of how life used to be. Camping with his family and taking many road trips and vacations also brought him great joy. Dean went to Center High School in Union County, MS. He joined Ellistown Baptist Church at the age of 12 and has attended both Germantown Baptist and Central Church for many years. Dean often spoke of how grateful he was for such a long and full life and has been looking forward to life after death with his Heavenly Father and loved ones in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse or JDRF.org.
