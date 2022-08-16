Donald Wayne Roberts, 73, received his wings on Monday, August 15, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was a devoted Christian, son, husband, father, grandfather and United States Soldier. He was a member of Corner Stone Church of God. Don was born on September 24, 1948 to Horice Roberts and Ruth Sparkman Roberts in Itawamba County. Upon graduating from IAHS, he entered the United States Army. After fighting in the Vietnam Conflict, he continued his career in the military and retired after 25 years as a Major. He would later retire as Northern District Human Resource Director from the MS Department of Transportation in Tupelo, MS. Don enjoyed life and always look for the good in things. He was strong and tough, always having a can do attitude. His devotion carried beyond his family to his church, his country and his fellow man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services with military honors will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday August 18, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Bradley officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday August 18 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Phyllis Roberts of Fulton, son; Donald(Donna)Roberts II of Nettleton, daughter; Denise (David) Futrell of Fulton, grandson; Jackson Futrell of Fulton, mother; Ruth Roberts, of Fulton, brother; Steve (Gaynell) Roberts of Golden, and his little dog, Lady Bug, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Horice Roberts, and 2 brothers, Frankie and Eddie Roberts. Pallbearers will be Jackson Futrell, David Futrell, Lannie Johnson, Lonnie Averkamp, William Rakard, and Dale Robbins. Ronald Stephens will serve as honorary pallbearer. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
