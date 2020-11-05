Marion Doris Roberts, 85, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Griffis House of Traceway Retirement Community. She was born at home in Lee County on July 12, 1935 to Albert Herring and Gertha Nell Bishop Herring. Doris went to Saltillo High School and graduated in 1953. She went to work at J.J. Rogers and Sons as Mr. Gayle Rogers' private secretary. It was there she met the love of her life, Bobby Jean Roberts. They married March 19, 1954. Doris was a member of East Main Church of Christ and attended Skyline Church of Christ. She enjoyed country music, "Wheel of Fortune", flowers and chocolate. She was a talented artist and wrote poetry. Doris and Bobby had three children; one son, Rickey Roberts (Linda) of Mooreville; two daughters, Christy Drake (David) of Nettleton and Kitzi Sprinkle (David) of Warrenton, Georgia; one granddaughter, Audrey Sprinkle of Warrenton, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Bobby Roberts; her parents; and one sister, Pauline Hopkins The family will honor her life with a private service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Minister Troy McNutt officiating. Burial will be in Mayfield Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rickey Roberts, David Drake, David Sprinkle, Stanley Kelly, Dr. Charles Kelly, and Larry Presley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eggville Church of Christ. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.