Eva Nell Roberts, age 85, died, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was born January 24, 1935 in Monroe County. She grew up in a large family, and was the oldest daughter. She attended Hamilton School and was a graduate of Aberdeen High School. She married John T. Roberts February 12, 1958. She was a lifetime member of Center Hill Baptist Church in Hamilton, and member of the Lamp Lighters Sunday School Class. She retired from Best Western, she was a member of Aberdeen Ladies Auxiliary, Easter Star, and American Legion. She enjoyed being with family, shopping, and cooking for the family. She was a people person, always keeping in touch with others. Services will be at at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Center Hill Baptist Church in Hamilton with Bro. Terry Edwards officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Church. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery. Survivors include her husband for nearly sixty-two years, John T. Roberts of Hamilton, MS; two sons, Johnnie Roberts of Hamilton, MS, David Deason (Denise) of Slidell, LA; one daughter, Theresa Pickle (Woodie) of Hamilton, MS; six brothers, Billie Joe "B. J." Holloway, James Edward "Gabo" Holloway (Peggy Joyce), Eugene "Pookie" Holloway, Danny "Nunu" Holloway (Patricia), Donald Gene "Duck" Holloway (Rita), and Mike ' Gizzard" Holloway; three sisters, Exie Lee Motes, Joyce Simmons, and Kathy Smith (Keith); four grandchildren, Trey Pickle (Chelsea), Tiffany Pickle (Allen Rooks), Junior Plaxico, and David Deason, Jr. (Pam); seven great grandchildren, Rhett Pickle, Noah Pickle, Lee Plaxico, Hayden Plaxico, Abigail Deason, Gabbrella Deason, and Tabitha Deason; a host of nieces, cousins, and friends at Evans Senior Citizens Living. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, J. P. Holloway. Pallbearers are B. J. Holloway, Danny Holloway, Don Holloway, Eugene Holloway, James Holloway, and Mike Holloway. Honorary Pallbearers are the Lamp Lighters Sunday School Class.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.