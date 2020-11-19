J. D. Roberts, 84, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 8, 1936, in Prentiss County to Julius Dalton Roberts and Annabell Cox Roberts. He was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church and had served 20 years as church custodian. He was retired from NexAir. He served 26 years in the Army National Guard and retired in 1986 as SSG. He loved gardening. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Ellistown Cemtery with Bro. Mike Powell and Bro. Lane Pickens officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Betty Jane Starling Roberts; 2 daughters: Julie Bruce (John) and Jennifer Babb (James); 2 sons: Tommy Roberts and Jeffrey Roberts (Lori); 4 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents. In honor of Mr. Roberts service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Army flag during his service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Gideons. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
