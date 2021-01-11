Kenneth Jerry Roberts, 78, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at The Meadows. He was born June 9, 1942 to the late Kenneth Roberts and the late Annie Rae Chamblee Roberts. He retired from ICC after 15 of service and was a member of New Home Baptist Church. Jerry enjoyed reading, and spending time with his family. Private family services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday January 13, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro.Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in New Home Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday January 13, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Malene Roberts of Fulto, 2 sons; Derek (Brittany) Roberts of Fulton, and Michael (Kim) Roberrts of Fulton, grandchildren; Raelyn Roberts of Fulton, Rowan Roberts of Fulton, Logan Roberts of Fulton, and Warren Roberts of GA, 2 great grandchildren; Hayden Roberts of GA, and Sophia Roberts of GA, siblings; Max (Robbie) Roberts of Hamilton, AL, Martha (Joe) Chumbley of Belmont, Judy Allen of Birmingham, AL, Johnny (Hilda) Roberts of Belmont, and Ronald (Donna) Roberts of Fulton, anda host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Annie Rae Roberts, a infant son; Jeffery Roberts, and brother in law, Clayton Allen. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
