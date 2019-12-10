Jerry Wayne Roberts, 64, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home in Columbus. He was born in Monroe County on December 27, 1954 to Leamond, Sr. and Geneva Vines Roberts. He grew up in Monroe County later making his home in Columbus where he was a dedicated employee of Fairway Ice Co. for over 40 years. He had numerous friends at work and customers that he came to like. Everyone knew him as a generous man and would give the shirt off of his back to anyone in need. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a devoted Ole Miss fan. Funeral services for Jerry will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will be in the Smithville Cemetery. Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Ann Roberts of Smithville and Ludy Francis (Buzz) of Amory; nephew, Chris Roberts (Karen) of Aberdeen; niece, Jessica Roberts of Amory; a host of great nieces and nephews, co-workers and friends, and cousins; and special friends, Dwight and Patricia Bryant. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Leamond Roberts; and son, Derrick Kitchens. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
