Jerry Glenn Roberts, 78, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born in Aberdeen and was a lifelong resident of Monroe County growing up with his brother and sister. A graduate of Aberdeen High School, he proudly served in the Mississippi National Guard. Jerry was a wonderful father and provider to his family. He was married to his first wife, Faye Roberts with whom he had Jerry Glenn and John Scott Roberts. Prior to his retirement, he retired from Vista Chemical as an industrial safety engineer. He was a devoted member of Riverbend Baptist Church where he was active in area especially cooking fish for his fellow church members. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed football and anything Mississippi State. His favorite times were spent with his family and out on the Tenn-Tom Waterway fishing. He enjoyed working with is son, Glenn, on their stock car. During the season, you could find Jerry in the woods hunting, deer, rabbit, squirrel, or quail. Other times, you could see him on his tractor which he spent many hours. A devoted husband, he had a great appreciation for his wife, Bonnie. Traveling to the mountains was special and always had to drive through Cades Cove. Beeks Cemetery was important to Jerry and was instrumental in the care and the upkeep. Jerry always met you with a smile or a laugh. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will follow in Beeks Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Roberts of Aberdeen; three sons, Jerry Glenn Roberts, Jr. of Starkville, John Scott Roberts (Wanda) of Athens, and Tony Bailey (Felicia) of Prairie; daughter, Tracy Budgins (A.J.) of New Hope; one brother, Neal Roberts (Paula) of Athens; one sister, Sylvia Patterson of Amory; 4 grandchildren, Courtney Roberts Williams, Kameryn Roberts, Cassidy Budgins, and Ashton Budgins; two great grandchildren, Kylee Grace Williams and Oakley Reese Williams; and special friend, Alton Reeves. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ophelia and John Vardie Sanders; and his parents, Capple Victor Roberts and Marcell Sanders Roberts Hood. Pallbearers will be John Ashton Budgins, Junior Easter, Mark Mitchell, Linzy Patterson, Alton Reeves, Bradley Williams, and Charlie Williams. Memorials may be made to the Beeks Cemetery, c/o Wanda Peden or to Sanctuary Hospice House. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
