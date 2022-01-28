JoAnn Wilemon Roberts, 72, of the Houston Palestine community passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the NMMC. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, being outside and she loved taking care of her animals and spending time with her family. She worked for Baldwyn School District cafeteria before retiring from the Walmart Vision Center. JoAnn loved the Lord and she was a faithful member of Faith Bible Church. Due to covid the family will have a private visitation and service. There will be a public visitation at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:30 - 3:30 p. m. She is survived by a daughter, Amanda Vice (Mike) of Hackleburg, AL; sons, Mack Anthony Roberts (Gina) of Baldwyn and Adam Roberts (Stephanie) of Baldwyn; brother, Jimmy Wilemon (Johnnie) of Fulton; grandchildren, Levi Bishop (Shelbie), Sara Dickinson (Jordan), Mack Austin Bishop, Hannah Grimes (Mac), Josh Roberts (Emma), MaryGrace Bishop and Loren Roberts; (5) great-grandchildren, Bradlee Best, Collin Bishop, Luke Dickinson, Lucy Dickinson and Layne Dickinson; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Ab and Larue Boren Wilemon; husband, Mack Roberts. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
