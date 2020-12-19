Lillian Agnew Roberts, 85, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS after a lengthy illness. She was born September 25, 1935 to Morris Epting Agnew and Lucile Norton Agnew. She grew up in the Cedar Hill community and graduated from Cedar Hill High School and Itawamba Community College. Lillian was a life-long member of Bethany Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church at Brice's Crossroads where she served in many capacities over the years. She was a member of the Cedar Hill Community Club (RCDC) for many years serving in various leadership roles. She worked as bookkeeper for Hinds Brothers men's clothing store from 1968 until it closed and later for Westbrook's lady's clothing store. She enjoyed reading and watching the birds at her bird feeders. She is survived by her son, Tim Roberts (Beverly) of Guntown, granddaughter, Blair Guin (Mark) of Saltillo, grandson, Stephen Roberts (Shana) of Olive Branch, great-grandchildren Marlee and Sam Guin, and Jude, Micah, Amos, and Ezra Roberts. Pallbearers will be the elders and deacons of Bethany ARP Church, David Frazier, Wagner John, Harry Fitzgerald, Bill Hall, and Tommy Hood. Services will be held at Waters Funeral Home Chapel Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Bethany ARP Church, c/o David Frazier, 488 County Road 833, Guntown, MS 38849 or Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
