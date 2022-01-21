Maudie Louise Louise Roberts

Maudie Louise Roberts, 87, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, 2pm January 22nd at Charity Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday January 19th 2022 from 5 to 8pm at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO has charge of arrangements. Our family at Associated are very grateful to have been chosen to serve the Roberts family. For more information log onto associatedfuneral.com.. Burial will be at 11am Monday 24th at Jernigan Cemetery.

