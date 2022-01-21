Maudie Louise Roberts, 87, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, 2pm January 22nd at Charity Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday January 19th 2022 from 5 to 8pm at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO has charge of arrangements. Our family at Associated are very grateful to have been chosen to serve the Roberts family. For more information log onto associatedfuneral.com.. Burial will be at 11am Monday 24th at Jernigan Cemetery.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.