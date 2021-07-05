On July 5, 2021, Charles Wayne Roberts (83) passed away at his home. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ as evidenced in his daily walk. He was a long time member and an ordained Deacon of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. His hope for all was that they would accept the free gift of salvation through Christ Jesus his Lord. Charles proudly served in the United States Air Force for 23 years. He served in Georgia, Oklahoma, Mississippi, German and Thailand. During active duty years, he received several awards and medals. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service as Line Chief at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia. Charles was awarded the Air Force Commendation (First Oak Leaf Cluster) at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand. At his last duty station, Charles received the Meritorious Service Medal as Maintenance Superintendent at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. After his retirement form the service, he studied HVAC and Electrical Maintenance at Northeast Mississippi Community College. After he completed school, he served his community for over 30 years repairing and servicing air conditioners and appliances. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shelby Roberts and their four children, Ricky Roberts (Lisa) of Baldwyn, Charles "Buddy" Roberts of Shannon, Debra Lindsey (Randy) of Decatur, AL and Donna Way of Baldwyn. His grandchildren include, Jessica Lindsey, Brian Lindsey, Kayla McCreary (Raygan), Ryan Way, Mallory Roberts, Adam Roberts and Lasha Gullett. Their great-grandchildren are, Grayson Lindsey, Madeline McCreary, Blake Riddle, Avaleigh Gullett and Walker Gullett. He is also survived by his brother, Bobby Roberts of Baldwyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruble and Bessie Roberts; his siblings, Louise Wallis and Jerry Neblett and his two grandchildren, Britney and Ashley Roberts. Pallbearers are; Brian Lindsey, Robert Way, Ryan Way, Adam Roberts, Jay Nichols and Terry Roberts. Visitation will be at Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 5-8 pm. Funeral service will be in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 3 pm with Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in the Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church Bed Ministry, 399 HWY 30 West, Baldwyn, MS 38824. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.