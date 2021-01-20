Pats Roberts, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at her daughter's home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues.. Visitation will be on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 1 p.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.