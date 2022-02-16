On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Pattie McNeely Roberts, 69, resident of Myrtle, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Roberts will be at 1 PM Friday, February 18 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Steve Denton officiating. Burial will follow in Gerizim Cemetery near Myrtle. Mrs. Roberts was born April 30, 1952 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Russell Fant and Lavada Carwyle McNeely. She was a 1970 graduate of Myrtle High School, received her Licensed Practical Nurse certificate from Northeast Mississippi Community College and continued her education at Blue Mountain College. A devoted member of Apostolic Revival Center, Mrs. Roberts was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church and community. A valued employee in the healthcare industry throughout her life, she will be remembered as energetic and kind hearted. As a role model, we can hope to emulate her willingness to help others and to enjoy life. Favorite pastimes included attending flea markets, thrift store shopping and tending to her pets. She was an avid vacationer who enjoyed her trips to Branson, Missouri that included her ultimate experience of riding the Branson Scenic Railway. Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM Friday, February 18 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Memories will continue to be shared by three sons, Andrew Roberts (Jenny), Kevin Roberts and Cary Roberts, all of Myrtle, one sister, Bettie Jarvis (Donnie) of Myrtle and one brother, Jerry McNeely of Myrtle. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elton Roberts, a sister, Bonnie McNeely and a brother, James McNeely. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Roberts family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
