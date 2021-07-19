Surrounded by his beloved family, Phillip Ernest "Phil" Roberts died peacefully on July 17, 2021, in Amory, Mississippi, after a lengthy illness. He was 79 years old. A Valentine's Day surprise, much to the delight of his parents, the late Percy Tubb and Maggie Shelton Roberts Hale, Phil was born in Amory on February 14, 1942. With the exception of his college days at the University of Mississippi, where he he graduated with a BBA degree in marketing and management, and five years of honorable service as an officer in the United States Air Force, Phil lived out his life in the hometown he cherished. Anyone who knew Phil, knew that his faith, family and friends were of the utmost importance. His personal ministry was rooted in a desire to show love to others, whether that was through warm welcoming introductions to any new visitors at church or his Sunday afternoon visitations at Gilmore Hospital and local nursing homes. Humility and humor were his operating system: A life-long Rotarian, he lived the organization's mission "service before self," whether that was working tirelessly on behalf of his clients at Home Mortgage & Realty as a salesman, broker and eventual owner of the business, or serving in leadership positions at church and in the myriad organizations he enjoyed supporting. His long tenure on the board of trustees at the Gilmore Foundation and Gilmore Hospital were especially meaningful. Every friend, and even unsuspecting strangers, would eventually find themselves at the mercy of Phil's clever teasing, blue eyes twinkling with every joke. A man of canny wit and a desire to brighten a day, he looked for any opportunity to make others smile. Perhaps not known by as many was Phil's incredible artistic talent. A self-taught watercolor painter and self-proclaimed poet, Phil translated his deep thoughts and vision for beauty into serene paintings and lovely verse. In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his stepfather, Evan Hale, and his elder sister Peggy Roberts King. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Carolyn Campbell Roberts, his daughter Amy Norton (Will) of Nashville, Tennessee, his son John Phillip Roberts (Ginger) of Jay, Florida, grandchildren Will and Kathleen Norton, Zoe and Cate Roberts, step grandchildren Caleb and Levi Blackman, nephews Lee (Rachel) King and Michael (Pearl) Kimmel and a host of dear family and friends. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of his life at First United Methodist Church in Amory on July 25, 2021, at 2:00 pm, following a time of visitation with the family in the Fellowship Hall at 1:00 pm. The service will be live streamed on Facebook for those who cannot attend in person: https://www.facebook.com/AmoryFirst. Interment will follow at Haughton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the youth or children's ministry programs at First United Methodist Church, 107 3rd Street South, Amory, MS 38821.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.