Phillip Ernest "Phil" Roberts, 79, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at NMMC-Amory in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Amory. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at 2:00 PM at the church.

