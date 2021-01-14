Mrs. Rosa Ray Roberts, daughter Nathan Lewis Ray and Lillie Vernice Ray, was born on November 18, 1947, in Chicora, Mississippi. She passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms on January 5, 2021. Her parents, two brothers George Ray Nathan Ray, Jr., and two sisters Bettye Ingram, Sadie Donald, preceded her death. Rosa received her education at Riverview High School in Waynesboro, Mississippi. After High School, she moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she met and married her husband Samuel (Sam) Roberts. She was a former employee of the United States Postal Service, where she retired after 34 years. In 2004 she moved to Tupelo, Mississippi. where she was an avid volunteer for the Red Cross, NAACP, AARP, and a Social Justice activist. She was actively involved with the "Fun Group" and her Social Club, the Beautiful Ladies and the Page Turners Book Club. Rosa loved traveling; she and her husband traveled together both Domestically and Abroad. A member of Rising Star M. B. Church in Tupelo, MS. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting you to make donations to Rising Star M.B. Church at 1408 N. Madison Street, Tupelo, MS. 38804. Rosa Life Celebration Services will be held privately at the requested of the family with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving the Roberts family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com She never had children of of own but was blessed with the opportunity to raise Manuel Roberts as her very own grandson. Rosa had a strong bond with her nephews and nieces had a special bond with her nephews Ronnie Ray and Dale Ray. If sister love could be defined, it would be described as Bettye. Sadie, Cora, Catherine, Christine. Rosa will be missed by her husband Samuel Roberts, Sisters: Cora Greene (Darrell), Catherine Everett (Grandver), Christine Jackson (Willie), Brother: Frank Ray, Sisters-in-law: Vera Ray, Jeanette Fairley, Gloria Johnson (Barbara), Devoted Family: Mary Nelums (David), Lorna Holiday McGee (Boaz), Evelyn Hill Coleman (Fray.) Devoted Friends: Patty Tucker, Frankie Morris (Otis), Blended Family: Jeanine Duson (Andre), Carysia Thomas (Sly), Manuel Roberts, Chaz Duson and other relatives.
