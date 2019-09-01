Roy Allen Roberts, 72, passed away Saturday, August 31,2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. He was born January 22,1947 in New Albany to Elmer Norris "Red"and Marilyn Jumper Roberts. He was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and had a love for baseball. He loved helping his neighbors after retirement, and continued visiting his clients after retiring from Mobility Medical. He gained two nicknames in life; Fireball, from baseball teammates throughout the years, and Grumpy, from his grandchildren. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Ingomar Baptist Church with Bro. Tommy Wilder and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Burial will be in the Ingomar Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in Charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Monday, September 2,2019, 5-8 pm at Ingomar Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Susan Fitzgerald Roberts; one daughter, Jana (Brandon) Edwards; one son, Justin (Emily) Roberts; one sister, Dellyn (Barry) Kidd; two brothers, Ronald Roberts, sister in law, Linda Roberts and Phillip (Debbie) Roberts; five grandchildren, Cole Means, Maggie Roberts, Miley Roberts, Izzie Edwards and Harper Edwards. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be; Donald Dodd, Jr. Thompson, Cary Simmons, David Buchanan, Jeff Adair, Sammy Dowdy, Richard Gray and Ed Prawl. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
