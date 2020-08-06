Lindsay Diann Roberts Rushing died suddenly at home August 5, 2020. Born July 25, 1981, she was the middle child of Danny and Linda Roberts. Lindsay was a free spirit whose idea of a short trip was a 24 hour drive to hear her favorite music. Lindsay's smile was genuine and those who knew her, loved her and she called them friend for life. She loved her 15 year-old dog Jax and 9 year-old cat Kitty Baby. Lindsay was a graduate of East Union High School, where she was on the Homecoming Court, cheerleader, and softball player and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Psychology from Middle Tennessee State University and a Master of Science degree in Sociology from Mississippi State University. Lindsay previously taught Sociology at East Mississippi Community College and online at Itawamba Community College. In recent years, she worked as a Human Resource Manager at Albany Enterprises and was Market Coordinator for Refreshments, Inc. With her long blonde hair in a ponytail and Phish playing in her Jeep Wrangler, Lindsay will forever ride the backroads of Union County. Survivors include her partner Michael Kinkennon, mother Linda Rakestraw Roberts, sister Dana Roberts Maharrey (Mark), brother Dan Roberts (Shai), and nephews Matt and Carter Maharrey. She also leaves behind many friends from all walks of life. She was preceded in death by her father Danny Leo Roberts, grandparents Charles and Dorthy Rakestraw and Lindsey and Ozell Roberts and former husband Jeremy Rushing. A service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel with burial to follow at New Harmony Cemetery near Blue Springs. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 AM to service at Holland, who are honored to serve their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11 AM on Saturday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived. Pallbearers are Matt Maharrey, Carter Maharrey, Seth Copeland, Joey McCarley, Joel Moore and Josh Roberts. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
