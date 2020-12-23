Shirley Boyd Roberts passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1938, in Union County to Ola Lea Welty and Boyd Shirley Roberts. He was the widower of Ernesteen Speck Roberts , with whom he celebrated 61 years. Together they traveled frequently in their motorhome. His career was in the furniture industry, both in management and sample making. He and his wife owned The Blue Rose Antiques for many years, collecting antiques throughout the South. A master craftsman, he salvaged and refinished many treasures. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a sister, Jane Hall of New Albany, and a brother, Rev. William Roberts of Florence, South Carolina. He is survived by a daughter, Robbie Duckworth (Glenn) of Myrtle, a granddaughter, Dr. Savannah Duckworth of Jackson, Mississippi, a brother Mike Roberts (Susan) of Ripley, two sisters, Elizabeth Davis of New Albany and Carolyn McClure (Ted) of New Albany, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 24, at Glenfield Memorial Park, New Albany, Mississippi with Rev. Michael Baker officiating. Pallbearers will be Mike Roberts, Casey Roberts, Ted McClure, and Mark Gilliland The number one priority of Ripley Funeral Home during these unprecedented times is the health of our families, our visitors and our community. We request that everyone adhere to guidelines set forth by the Center of Disease Control. We ask everyone to support the limited gathering and visitation policies mandated by our government officials. Please comply with the required use of masks and social distancing space of six feet. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Roberts family at ripleyfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.