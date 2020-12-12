Sue Roberts, 77, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at her residence in Fulton. Services will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 10:00 am till service time at 11:00 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.