James Terry Roberts, 63, departed this life from his home in Plantersville on September 22, 2022 from natural causes. Terry was born in Tupelo on Sept. 2, 1959 to the late James Houston Roberts and Willie Sue Morgan Roberts. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1977 and attended Itawamba Community College. Terry spent many years working for the Tupelo Light and Water Department and spent the last 15 or so years as the Public Works Director for the Town of Plantersville. He was a certified water treatment operator by the State Board of Health. Terry enjoyed rabbit hunting, running his dogs, watching and cheering for Ole Miss Sports and spending time with his son, Noah and his family. There will be no public services. The family will have private services at the Eggville Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be sent to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Terry is survived by his son, Noah and his wife, Calee and his mother, Betsy Christian Turner and his 3 month old grandson, Houston, all of Saltillo. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ernest Roberts.
