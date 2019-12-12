WEST POINT, MS -- Alonzo "Lake" Robertson, 70, passed away Tuesday, December 03, 2019, at his home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Robertson M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Robertson Church Cemetery.

