Barbara Lynn Bennett Robertson, 84, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born July 26, 1935 in New Albany to the late Guy and Opal Foster Bennett. She was retired from First National Bank and was a member of Ingomar United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing and flowers, but her greatest love was her family. Funeral services will be 11:00a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Kerry Powell and Bro. Russell Fletcher officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by three daughters, Pat Ashley (Norris) of New Albany, Ginger Goolsby (Barry) of Hickory Flat and Donna Gilliam of New Albany; one son, Bill Robertson (Debbie) of Tupelo; one sister, Sara Callaway of Germantown, Tn; eight grandchildren: Kellan Ashley, Kerrianne Ashley, Jonathan Ashley (Kelly), Ashley Robertson, Amber Burt (Corey), Brittni Jordan (Andrew), Carrie Spencer and Gray Spencer; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hugh D. Robertson; and a brother-in-law, Gene Callaway. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Ashley, Gray Spencer, Corey Burt, Barry Goolsby, Andrew Jordan and Norris Ashley. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:00p.m. till 7:00p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Ingomar United Methodist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
