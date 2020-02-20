NEW ALBANY -- Kenneth Lee Robertson, 64, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto in Southaven. Services will be on Saturday February 22, 2020 2:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel 722 Coulter Drive New Albany . A Celebration of Life Memorial Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.