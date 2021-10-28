Lester Eugene Robertson, Sr., passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 19, 1930 in St. Louis, MO to Roy and Pearl Childers Robertson and was raised by his bonus mom, Sara Watowa. Les was a proud U. S. Air Force Veteran, having retired in 1970, after twenty years of service. He was a member of the Shriner's and Masonic Lodge #81, VFW and the DAV. Les was a man of many talents, including nursing home administration, owning a laundromat and vending routes to running a furniture frame shop, before he retired to travel the world. He enjoyed his entire family, of all the things he had accomplished in life, he cherished the love of his family the most. The service will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc, with Rev. Tim Wilbanks officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Jean Robertson; seven children, Lester E. "Butch" Robertson, Jr. (Genie), Greta Crowe, Glennice Lawson (Danny), Wynema Brock (Paul), Debbie Bunnell (Roger), Tammy Brazil and Lisa Stringer (Dean); ten grandchildren, Bryce Robertson, Barrett Robertson, Justin Byles, Kenda Nelson, Daniel Grunden (Lisa), Jason Brock (Mandy), Travis Brazil, Danielle Stevens (Derek), Dalton Stringer (Jacque) and Anthony Holder; seven great-grandchildren, Destony Carson (Corey), Hailey Brock, Dustin Brock, Layla Stevens, Jalyn Kuehner, Brody Stevens and Drew Stringer; three great-great grandchildren, Skylan Carson, Delta Carson and Amy Brock; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents, bonus mom, Mother-in-law, Quay Newell; one grandchild, Leslie Robertson and one great-grandchild, Callie Brazil. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 PM Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
