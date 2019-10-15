Mary Estelle "Granny' Robertson, 84, resident of Ripley, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday October 10, 2019 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Funeral Services remembering the well lived life of Granny will be at 2 PM Saturday, October 12 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with long time friend, Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Golden Hill Cemetery near Ripley. Granny was born April 25, 1935 to the late Lawrence and Pattie Bates of Tippah County. She was a retired employee of the shoe manufacturing company, Genesco Corporation. A member of Golden Hill Methodist Church, Granny will be remembered for her love of children. She had the pleasure of babysitting for many years of her life. Favorite pastimes included gardening, browsing yard sales and Tuesday morning McDonald's coffee getaway with friends. Granny loved her family and her memory will be cherished for generations to come. Visitation will continue today from 9 AM until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to honor her memories include three sons, Danny Robertson(Betty) of Falkner, Gary Don Richardson of Ripley and Kerry Lane Robertson(Tammy) of Ripley, her daughter-in-law in law , Sandra Richardson of Ripley, two granddaughters, Katie Latch (Jeremy) of Ripley and Amanda Barkley (Nick) of Falkner, three grandsons, Josh Robertson (Kenia), Ryan Richardson, and Ethan Richardson all of Ripley, two brothers, Lee Bates (Betty) of Bloomington, IL and Jeff Bates of Falkner, two sisters, Patty Grant (David) and Linda Koon (Ray) both of Ripley, five great grand children, Jason Richardson, Josie Barkley, Noah Latch, Allie Kate Latch, and a sweet baby Jack Robertson, a special friend, Alvie Brock, a son-in-law, Jerry Tally, two sister-in-laws, Mildred Bates and Bobbi Bates, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Granny's family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
