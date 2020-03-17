NEW ALBANY -- Michael 'Buddy' 'Mikey' Robertson, 42, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at MDOC in Parchman. Services will be on Saturday March 21, 2020 1:00 p.m. at New Birth Community Church 408 Clark Street New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Friday March 20, 2020 4:00 -6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.